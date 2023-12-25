Officials meet Poonch residents, promise enhanced security

Tribune News Service

Jammu, December 24

In the aftermath of the recent terror attack, a high-level team of police and civil officers on Sunday assured enhanced security arrangements in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, officials said.

The assurance was given by the Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional DGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar during an interaction with various civil society delegations in the Poonch district, the officials said.

Accompanied by Jammu Inspector General of Police Anand Jain and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal, the divisional commissioner and the ADGP visited Poonch to assess the security situation following the Thursday’s ambush on Army vehicles in Dera Ki Gali area of Surankote, the officials said.

The officials said the divisional commissioner assured local communities of enhanced security arrangements and revamped plan of action to ensure there would be no terror-related incident in the district. The divisional commissioner also assured the residents of fair treatment and compensation to all victims of militancy, they said.

They said the divisional commissioner assured that the Lt Governor-led administration is committed towards maintaining peace and providing a sense of complete security in all districts of the Jammu region, especially the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

A detailed discussion on various security-related aspects was conducted with Poonch DC Yasin M Choudhary and SSP Vinay Kumar wherein ADGP (Law and order) along with divisional commissioner issued a slew of instructions for further improving security scenario in the district, the officials said. — PTI

BSF DG visits LoC, IB

Special Director General, BSF (Western Command), YB Khurania visited the LoC and International Border of Jammu frontier to review the level of alertness. He also visited border out posts (BOPs) and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations in Sunderbani and Rajouri sector. He interacted with troops and encouraged them to remain on guard.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri