Officials monitor voter roll revision progress

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 20

To evaluate the ongoing Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, who also serves as the Electoral Roll Observer, presided over a meeting at the VC Room, Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

The meeting, held at the district level, saw the participation of key officials, including Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, District Electoral Officer Shyambir, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs, and various other district officers. Representatives from registered political parties were also present.

The DC provided a comprehensive update on the progress made in the ongoing work related to the Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls for the year 2023. The Divisional Commissioner conducted a meticulous evaluation, scrutinising the number of fresh applications for inclusion and addressing claims and objections.

During the meeting, there was a strong emphasis on adhering to the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Divisional Commissioner urged the concerned EROs and AEROs to execute revisions promptly, aligning with the schedule notified by the ECI.

Highlighting the significance of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Program (SVEEP), the chair urged EROs to launch diverse awareness initiatives. The goal is to encourage all eligible young electors to register their names in electoral rolls, ensuring comprehensive coverage and leaving no eligible voter unregistered. Expressing gratitude to the representatives of various political parties for their participation, the Divisional Commissioner underscored the pivotal role of booth level agents in the electoral process.

Post-meeting, the Divisional Commissioner, accompanied by DC Ganderbal, visited Gagangir in Sonamarg. The purpose was to review the progress of the Z-morh tunnel and Zojila tunnel projects, with an emphasis on their timely completion.

Exercise held in Leh village

Jammu: The village of Martselang in Leh witnessed a successful Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll accompanied by a comprehensive Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation programme. The initiative, headed by the village nambadar and naib sarpanch, saw the entire village coming together to engage in the democratic process. The Special Summary Revision aimed to update and verify the electoral rolls, ensuring that every eligible voter was duly registered.

