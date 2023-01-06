Officials review security of police protectees

Jammu, January 5
The police have started reviewing the security of protected persons days after a targeted attack on Hindu community by terrorists in Dhangri village of Rajouri.
Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Hussain Batt chaired a security review meeting of protected persons on Thursday.
Batt directed the officials concerned to revisit the existing security deployments, including checkpoints at strategic locations, besides taking up surprise cordon-and-search operations in crowded places. “He also advised them to strategise the deployments on day-to-day basis to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists and anti-national elements in view of huge rush of public on upcoming Republic Day,” a police spokesperson said.
Reasi SSP Amit Gupta held a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre meeting with the aim to share information between different security and intelligence agencies.
Officials from the Army Intelligence, the CRPF, the Intelligence Bureau and other agencies attended the meeting.
