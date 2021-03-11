Officials study newborn health plan in J&K

PTI

Jammu, May 22

A central team discussed the India Newborn Action Plan (INAP) and carried out a situational analysis of newborn health with a senior J&K official here, an official spokesman said. The team is on a monitoring visit to the UT.

The INAP is India’s committed response to the Global Every Newborn Action Plan (ENAP) adopted at the 67th World Health Assembly to advance the global strategy for women and children’s health.

Additional Commissioner of Child and Adolescent Health in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sumita Ghosh convened a meeting with Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) in J&K Yasin M Choudhary and had a detailed discussion on INAP and carried out a situational analysis of newborn health, the spokesman said.

The ENAP sets forth a vision of a world that has eliminated preventable newborn deaths and stillbirths. It lays out a vision and a plan for India to end preventable newborn deaths, accelerate progress, and scale up high-impact yet cost effective interventions.