Officials told to enrol all Kashmiri Pandit voters

Jammu, September 17

Migrant booth-level officers (BLOs) have been trained by authorities here to ensure 100 per cent registration of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) as the special summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K has been underway, an official said on Saturday.

The Election Commission has already appointed three assistant electoral registration officers for migrants in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi for the special summary revision of Kashmiri migrant photo electoral rolls.

The office of the J&K Chief Electoral Officer organised a training programme for migrant BLOs at its headquarters here on Friday in view of the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls. He said the training was imparted to the participants by Joint Chief Electoral Officer Anil Salgotra who deliberated on all the stages and aspects of summary revision, which started on September 15 and would continue till October 25.

Salgotra advised the BLOs to undertake door-to-door visits and called it indispensable for summary revision and voter registration.