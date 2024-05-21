Officials told to maintain hygiene at Kathua jail

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 20

The Chairman, District Legal Services Authority Kathua, Ashok Kumar Shavan, on Monday visited the District Jail, Kathua, to review the condition of prison and facilities available for the inmates.

The jail visit was conducted on the directions of the JK Legal Services Authority (JKLSA).

Shavan also gave directions to Jail superintendent to maintain proper hygiene in the jail by ensuring regular fumigation and spray in coordination with the Municipal Committee, Kathua.

The Chairman, was accompanied by Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kathua; officials of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel Scheme (LADCS) as well as Chief Administrative Officer, Administrative Officer and Section Officer of Principal District & Sessions Court Kathua.

During the visit, the DLSA chairman inspected the jail premises and the facilities available for inmates lodged therein.

He interacted with the inmates placed in different barracks and inquired about their health, quality of food and water being provided to them by jail authorities in addition to access to legal representation.

The Chairman also inspected the facilities available at video conference hall, medical clinic, legal aid clinic, cooking area and washrooms in the jail.

