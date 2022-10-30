Officials trek 14 km to reach out to fire victims

PTI

Jammu, October 29

Administration and police officers here trekked 14 km uphill to reach out to fire victims in Kishtwar district, an official said on Saturday. Twenty-three families in Chug-Gandhari village lost their houses in the fire massive in the early hours of Friday.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range DIG Sunil Gupta, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Hussain Batt were among those who walked 14 km each side to meet the families and offer support. The officials gave ex-gratia relief to the victims and assured them of further help.