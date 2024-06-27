Offline registrations for Amarnath Yatra begin

ANI

Jammu, June 26

Offline registrations have started for the annual Amarnath Yatra that begins on June 29. According to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), South Jammu, Manu Hansa, the offline registrations began on Wednesday and tokens for the same are being given to the pilgrims.

“We have started our offline registrations here at the Saraswati Dham. The registrations are being done based on the Aadhar cards after which the pilgrims are being given tokens after which they have to go to the registration centres,” the sub-divisional magistrate said.

“We have received 1000 registrations for the June 29 visit. The three offline registration centres are located in Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat, Mahajan Hall and Panchayat Bhavan,” the SDM said.

“No pilgrim below the age of 13, or above the age of 70 and women with no more than six weeks of pregnancy will be allowed. The pilgrims should either have a health certificate or can opt for getting their health check-ups done during the registration,” the official said.

A daily quota of pilgrims will be released by the Sri Amarnath Shrine board, said the official. “We are aiming to complete atleast 2,000 registrations today. Those who have completed their registrations online do not have to come here,” he said.

The official said help desks have been arranged at the waiting areas “Six token centres, water filters and a dining hall are provided for assistance to all our pilgrims and ensure a smooth registration process,” he said talking about the facilities available.

Ishwar Suman, a pilgrim from Rajasthan, said, “Our love and affection for Baba Bholenath has led us to stand in the queue hungry and thirsty. People from all over the country have come here today. We are very excited about our journey.”

Additionally, Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai spoke on the security arrangements for the yatra and said, “Additional deployment is being made along the National Highway. We have made arrangements for 26 accommodation centres for 6,000 pilgrims. Nodal officers have been recruited at the accommodation centres to make sure the best preparations are done. There have been made arrangements of E-KYC centres at the railway stations for registration purposes.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir