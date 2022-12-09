Organisation of Islamic Cooperation official on PoK visit

New Delhi, December 8
Diplomatic temperatures are set to rise as Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha will lead a five-member delegation to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir for three days from Saturday. He is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This will be his first country visit since assuming office in November 2021.
“They will discuss issues on the agenda of OIC, including the J&K dispute, Islamophobia and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” said a statement by the Pakistan Foreign Office.
