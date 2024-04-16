Omar Abdullah a ‘tourist’ who spends his summers in London: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 15

Campaigning for his party’s Udhampur Lok Sabha candidate GM Saroori, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad mocked National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah as a “tourist”.

‘Contest against me’: nc leader hits back NC vice-president Omar Abdullah challenged Azad to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls against him, instead of “hiding behind a camera” and making statements targeting his party

“I challenge him to contest against me. Hiding behind a camera and giving statements is very easy. If he is a man, let him fight me. I will see how many votes he gets,” Abdullah told reporters

Azad was addressing a rally in Doda district, where he called Abdullah a “tourist who spends his summers in London”. The jibe comes a day after Abdullah had said in Doda that Azad was helping the BJP in scoring a victory in polls. Abdullah had also said that the DPAP was a party limited only to the Chenab region (comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts).

Azad today said Omar spends his summers at his maternal grandfather’s house in London and winters in some other country. He claimed that Abdullah was not familiar with the politics of J&K.

“Did you see the face of Omar Abdullah for the past 10 years in the Chenab Valley region? During polls, he is now visiting all villages of the region,” Azad said.

Addressing the rally, the DPAP chief said during his tenure as Chief Minister, he gave the benefits of government schemes to people of all regions of the erstwhile state.

“Did the sons of leaders had who promised Azadi die during the turmoil?” Azad a sked the gathering, adding that only the sons of the poor died during the unrest in Kashmir. He said those who burnt Kashmir through their politics had settled outside the Valley.

He called upon people not to vote on the basis of religion but to the leaders who would work for them irrespective of their faith.

