Omar Abdullah: BJP pushed CAA, not confident of poll win

Srinagar, March 12

As the Union Government rolled out the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it shows the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not confident of winning 400 seats.

“Notifying (CAA) rules days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections shows the BJP is not confident about winning 400 seats in the ensuing polls. It is evident that the BJP wants to use religion in the coming Lok Sabha poll,” Omar said, talking to reporters at the party headquarters here.

“It was passed in 2019, but notifying the CAA (rules) just a few days before the bugle of elections is to be blown perhaps makes it clear what their aim is. They were saying that after the construction of the Ram Temple, they could not lose. But perhaps they feel that their position is weak, and that is why they have to use these new weapons to sway gullible voters,” Omar said.

He said that the BJP wants to use religion in the coming Lok Sabha polls. “Muslims have always been a target of the BJP, which is not something new for the party,” he said.

