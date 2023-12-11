Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar December 11

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah voiced his disappointment on Monday following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the central government's move to abrogate Article 370.

Omar expressed disappointment on X, saying, "Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul. We shall overcome. #Article370," in a post on X.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment on Monday, supported the government's decision to revoke Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were reportedly placed under house arrest on Monday ahead of the court's verdict on a series of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) made the announcement, asserting that police had sealed the doors of Mehbooba Mufti's residence even before the Supreme Court could pronounce its judgment.

However, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha countered the claim, asserting that no individuals had been subjected to house arrest.

In response, Omar Abdullah took to X, posting, “Dear Mr. LG, these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me, so why are you denying what your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know what your police are doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest, or is your police acting independently of you?”

