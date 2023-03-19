Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti take jibe at J&K administration for ‘hosting conman’

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 18

Former CM Omar Abdullah on Saturday described the administration as incompetent for “hosting” a conman (Kiran Bhai Patel) not once but four times. He said those officials who don’t pick up calls of political leaders were hosting the fraudster.

“I am surprised that my colleagues are not being provided security inspite of many requests. A person says he is a PMO official. He is given escort and accommodation in a five-star hotel. Officials were meeting him everyday,” he said to party workers in Kulgam district.

“He went to Gulmarg to inspect hotels. He went to Uri. Don’t know what confidential things have been revealed to him,” Omar added.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti stated in a tweet that conmen were enjoying government patronage but Kashmiris were being harassed.

Patel managed to get a bulletproof car and security cover, besides other hospitality during his visits to the Valley.