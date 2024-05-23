Omar Abdullah: PDP-BJP alliance led to abrogation of Article 370

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 22

Former CM Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the PDP-BJP alliance led to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Addressing a rally at Pahalgam, Omar said since the alliance between the PDP-BJP was stitched on March 1, 2015, Union Minister Rajnath Singh was talking about the “final solution” for Kashmir.

He said, “I remember the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh would sit in a press conference with the PDP and talk about the final settlement of Kashmir. We would ask what this final solution was but he wouldn’t respond.”

“Then we finally realised what it was on August 5, 2019. Later, Rajnath Singh told the Parliament that the BJP had been working on it for the past five years, which included the three years of its alliance with the PDP,” Omar added.

Omar launched a scathing attack on PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, questioning her loyalty to the INDIA bloc and the PAGD alliance. He accused her of directing her attacks solely towards his National Conference, while failing to actively campaign against the BJP.

