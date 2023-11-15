Omar Abdullah urges Congress leaders to overturn hijab ban in Karnataka

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 14

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today called on Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take steps to overturn the hijab ban in Karnataka.

“Why should the government interfere in this? Muslims are being targeted by passing these orders. Earlier, it didn’t surprise us, as Karnataka was led by the BJP government, but it is sad that during Congress’ tenure also such decisions are taken. It is very unfortunate,” Abdullah expressed his concern during a press interaction after a party function in Baramulla.

“I request Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul to reconsider the order and work on revoking it,” he added.

In response to questions about elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the former Chief Minister accused the BJP of avoiding the electoral process.

“Leave aside the Assembly elections, even the municipal polls have been postponed. The municipality (corporation) in Srinagar does not exist now. By January, all municipalities will have completed their terms. The panches and sarpanches will also cease to exist after January,” Abdullah said.

