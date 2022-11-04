Omar Abdullah will contest poll if statehood of J&K restored: NC

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 3

Omar Abdullah, former CM of J&K, will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections until J&K remains a Union Territory, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said. At the same time, the party has appointed heads of the 46 Assembly constituencies of Kashmir, seen as a step towards poll preparation.

In 2014, Omar won his last Assembly election from Beerwah constituency which will be headed by Muhmmad Shafi now. “Omar has made it clear that he will not contest the elections as long as Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood is not restored,” Farooq said in Budgam district.

A leader said the list of constituency heads had been issued to fill the gaps arisen by the Delimitation Commission’s fixing of new geographical boundaries for the Assembly segments.

However, the list of constituency heads is an indication that the NC may not have a pre-poll alliance with other constituents of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and may go solo in the Assembly elections.

In August, the NC passed a resolution that it will contest all the 90 seats on its own but Farooq Abdullah later said that a decision on elections would be taken only when the Election Commission of India decides the dates.