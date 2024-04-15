 Omar: Azad helping BJP split secular vote, communal harmony at stake : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Omar: Azad helping BJP split secular vote, communal harmony at stake
INDIA VOTES 2024

Omar: Azad helping BJP split secular vote, communal harmony at stake

Omar: Azad helping BJP split secular vote, communal harmony at stake


Banihal, April 14

In a veiled attack on the BJP, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday accused it of "destroying" the country's communal harmony and alleged that the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP was helping the saffron party divide secular votes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah participated in a roadshow in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for INDIA bloc candidate Choudhary Lal Singh.

Congress' Lal Singh is pitted against Union minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh in the Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary constituency, which goes to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19. DPAP's G M Saroori is among 10 others in the fray.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani accompanied Abdullah during the roadshow in the Khari area of Banihal.

"There are two types of ideologies, one which is taking yatras to spread hatred, destroy communal harmony, pull down mosques and trigger bloodshed and the other whose aim is to unite the country, overcome religious discard, revive brotherhood and ensure peace," Abdullah said without taking any names.

“Your vote will have a bearing for the next five years and so you have to choose whom to vote this time as there is no chance to correct yourself later,” Omar, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, said. He accused Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Azad of fielding a candidate from the constituency at the behest of the BJP to divide the secular votes in the Chenab Valley region.

"BJP MP represented the seat for 10 years but today they need someone for help… Why the DPAP fielded a candidate only from Udhampur? Why not from Jammu where they could have fielded a Hindu candidate to cut BJP's votes. They have not fielded him (Saroori) to win the seat as otherwise, Azad himself would have contested from there," Abdullah said.

He expressed regret over Azad "playing into the hands of the BJP" and asserted that his father, Farooq Abdullah, was very close to the DPAP chairman.

It was the National Conference which facilitated the entry of Azad, a former Congress veteran, into the Rajya Sabha twice, Abdullah said.

"He (Azad) was among the tallest leaders and we were of the opinion that he might be the country's president or vice president in case Congress comes to power," Abdullah said.

Azad resigned from all party positions in August 2022, describing the Congress as “comprehensively destroyed” and accusing its leadership of committing “fraud” on the party in the name of “sham” internal elections.

He launched the DPAP in September of the same year after ending his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress.

Abdullah said the Congress gave Azad everything and he used to be a leader of national stature. But he ruined his political career and reduced himself to a leader of a parliamentary constituency, he said.

"The duration for which he was a member of the Congress Working Committee is more than my age. When he left the Congress, he made an announcement to form a national party but how many candidates he has fielded in the Lok Sabha elections? When his party announced his candidature from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, he said on record that he was not consulted," the 54-year-old Abdullah said. — PTI

Campaigns for Udhampur Cong candidate

  • Amid tensions between PDP and NC, the alliance between Congress and NC is sailing smooth with Omar Abdullah campaigning for Congress candidate from Udhampur constituency, Choudhary Lal Singh
  • In a daylong tour of the areas in the Udhampur LS constituency, Omar along with Congress J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani held public meetings at several places in Ramban and Doda districts. Abdullah was seen riding along with Wani in an open jeep in these areas urging the people to vote for the alliance
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Ghulam Nabi Azad #Jammu #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

6
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

7
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

8
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

9
World

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

10
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...

Saffron party bets big on middle class, 31% of population

BJP bets big on middle class, 31% of population

It’s official, Channi to fight from Jalandhar

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Pensioners to oppose AAP candidates in poll

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Senior leaders of Congress, AAP to chalk out election strategy today

Bansal’s aide to enter fray

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Constituency Watch South Delhi: Poor roads, water shortage among major concerns

Dispute over water, minor kills woman

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Open house: What steps should state govt take to ensure uninterrupted power supply in peak summer months?

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP doesn’t practice what it preaches, says Bittu

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana