Omar: BJP did nothing for development of Gurez

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 17

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday challenged the development narrative of the BJP at Gurez, an area near the LoC.

“In the past five years, they (BJP) have been saying a lot has changed in Kashmir. I thought a lot might have changed in Gurez as well. The BJP has been claiming that if they win any seat in the J&K Assembly, it will be the Gurez seat. But here I found nothing has been done in the area for the past five years,” Omar said, addressing people in the constituency.

“When I saw the condition of the road, I realized they have done nothing. In five years, the BJP has not done anything,” Omar said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar