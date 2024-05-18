Omar: BJP did nothing for development of Gurez

Srinagar, May 17
NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday challenged the development narrative of the BJP at Gurez, an area near the LoC.
“In the past five years, they (BJP) have been saying a lot has changed in Kashmir. I thought a lot might have changed in Gurez as well. The BJP has been claiming that if they win any seat in the J&K Assembly, it will be the Gurez seat. But here I found nothing has been done in the area for the past five years,” Omar said, addressing people in the constituency.
“When I saw the condition of the road, I realized they have done nothing. In five years, the BJP has not done anything,” Omar said.
