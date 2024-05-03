Omar files papers from Baramulla, says EC blind to BJP’s use of religion to ‘spread hatred’

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2

After filing his nomination as the NC candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat today, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today accused the Election Commission (EC) of giving preferential treatment to the BJP regarding the use of religion while campaigning.

Omar said while some parties were restricted from using religion to garner votes, the BJP’s star campaigners were blatantly exploiting religion to sow division, whether through references to land, religious symbols like the mangalsutra, or issues like cow slaughter.

Omar said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to represent India’s entire population of 1.4 billion, he was allegedly spreading hatred to target the 14 per cent population of the country.

Accompanied by senior NC leaders, Omar filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Minga Sherpa. With this nomination, 11 candidates, including Peoples Conference chairperson Sajad Gani Lone and incarcerated politician Er Rashid, have filed their papers for the electoral field in Baramulla.

Addressing a gathering later in Baramulla, Omar said at this juncture, the Centre, RSS and the BJP had joined hands to defeat the NC and INDIA bloc candidates in Kashmir.

“However, I have fought elections against Pakistani generals and defeated them. In this election, our fight is against Delhi’s powers and we will defeat them,” Omar said.

“We are not among those who fear. We are fighting for identity. We are fighting for the future of our children,” the NC vice-president said.

He added: “Since August 5, 2019, our rights remain usurped. But with your votes, we shall reclaim what is rightfully ours. This is merely a trailer, the grand picture is yet to unfold. A trailer merely offers a glimpse, while the true spectacle will be before us on May 20.” Omar said he had filed nomination for Parliamentary polls after two decades. “Ten years have passed since I last contested in the Assembly elections. I have been in politics for 25 years but I haven’t seen such kind of programme,” Omar said praising his party leaders and workers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #BJP #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar