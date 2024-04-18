Omar has habit of humiliating people, says Lone

PTI

Kupwara, April 17

People’s Conference (PC) chief Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah has a "habit of humiliating people and he needs to get out of the habit of labelling his opponents adversely”.

The PC president slammed Abdullah’s assertion that his fight in north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency — where Abdullah and Lone are pitted against each other — is against Delhi and not against any specific candidate.

Lone questioned the implications of labelling his supporters as “agents of Delhi or manipulated by agencies”.

“Omar has a habit of humiliating everyone. I want to ask him that are the people supporting us mere agents of Delhi? Are they manipulated by agencies? Why do you habitually demean and insult the people of Kashmir? Do you hold a license to label and question people’s choices, humiliating them in the process?” Lone said.

