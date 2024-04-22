Omar Abdullah: PDP an opportunistic party, Sajad Lone working as BJP ally

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 21

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said today that Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone was staring defeat in the face and was seeking help from other parties. He also criticised PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, stating that she had failed to fulfil her duties as an MP and therefore, did not deserve to be sent to Parliament again.

“Till yesterday, they would call me a tourist, and now, to defeat the tourist, they are forming alliances stitched by the BJP,” Omar said, referring to comments of Sajad Lone, who had described him as a tourist in north Kashmir. Omar Abdullah is contesting from north Kashmir’s Baramulla seat. Lone is his party’s candidate from this seat.

“If I was a tourist, why would they need to beg for alliances to defeat me? If I am a tourist and not in a winning position, Lone should not have had to beg others. It shows that he has lost ground beneath his feet. He is incapable of fighting me on his own. Now he thinks Altaf Bukhari or the BJP will save him,” Omar said while talking to reporters in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara.

“It is the BJP’s strategy to bring forward its B and C teams. Tarun Chugh (the BJP’s general secretary for J&K) comes to Srinagar and holds meetings at the residence of Altaf Bukhari (Apni Party president). Then, he calls Peoples Conference president. It shows that these people are contesting the elections on the behalf of the BJP,” he added.

He also launched a scathing attack on Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of failing to speak in Parliament during her tenure as an MP. He added that it wouldn’t be feasible to send her to Parliament again, as she would continue to remain silent. Omar accused Mufti of benefiting from the BJP despite the NC’s unconditional support to keep the BJP away from the government. “Why are you seeking our support today? When we extended our support to you, you taunted us that the NC wanted to come into power through the backdoor. So, we sat in the Opposition,” Omar said.

