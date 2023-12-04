Omar takes a dig at Congress over poll results

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 3

Concerned over the defeat of the Congress in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, former J&K chief minister and senior leader of National Conference Omar Abdullah said if situation persists, the opposition INDIA alliance will not be able to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Abdullah said he was not expecting that BJP will win in three states after what he was told. “We believed from what we heard from friends and associates that Congress will win Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and even will be able to retain Rajasthan. However, they were not even able to save Chhattisgarh,” said Abdullah.

Abdullah was speaking to media on the sidelines of a party event in Udhampur.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the party should have given some seats to Sawajwadi Party to contest in Madhya Pradesh which they might have won. “It seems that the Congress was not able to understand the ground situation. The party should have given 5-7 seats to Akhilesh Yadav, which would have caused no harm to them,” said Abdullah.

“If India alliance performs like what it did in three states, we will not be able to save ourselves” said Abdullah.

