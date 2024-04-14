On Baiskhi, L-G pays obeisance at Samba gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 13

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Sahib Abtal, Ramgarh, Samba. He prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all.

In his address, Sinha extended his heartiest greetings to the people and recalled the vision of the tenth Sikh guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, for a just and inclusive society.

“I bow to the venerable Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji. Guruji’s message of selfless service, truthfulness, sacrifice, equality and universal love is an abiding source of inspiration for all of us.

“On this day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, the tenth Guru, formalised the concept of Saint-Soldier by introducing the Amrit ceremony and transformed the Sikhs into a family of Saints-Soldiers, known as the Khalsa Panth,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the youth to follow the ideals that Guru Gobind Singh espoused throughout his life and strive relentlessly toward the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. “On this Baisakhi, let us resolve to tread the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh ji,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor paid tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said, the courage and supreme sacrifice of the martyrs will continue to inspire the people to build India of their dreams.

He also lauded the invaluable contribution of the farming community in nation-building.

