On Day 5, area of Anantnag op widened to flush out terrorists

Srinagar, September 17
The operation to flush out the terrorists hiding in Gadole forest area in Anantnag district entered the fifth day on Sunday as security forces widened the area of operation to neighbouring villages and fired several mortar shells towards the forest, officials said.
Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a DSP in the initial exchange of fire. As the assault resumed on Sunday morning, the security forces fired several mortar shells towards the forest.
Mortar shells fired
- As the assault resumed on Sunday morning, security men fired several mortar shells towards the forest area of Gadole in the district.
- Drones and helicopters are being used for surveillance in the area where the terrorists are believed to be holed up.
- The security cordon has been extended to Posh Kreeri area to ensure that terrorists don’t slip into civilian habitation.
The officials said there were several cave-like hideouts in the forest area and drones were being used to pinpoint their locations to carry out attacks on them. Drone footage showed a terrorist running for cover after one such hideout was hit by shells fired by security forces on Friday. The security cordon has been extended to neighbouring Posh Kreeri area as a precautionary measure to ensure that terrorists don’t slip into civilian habitation.
The Northern Army commander had on Saturday visited the site of the gunfight to take stock of the operational situation. Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by the ground commanders on the high-intensity operations, in which hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower, along with the high impact of precision fire being used by the forces.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been on the forefront in voicing the conce...