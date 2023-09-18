On Day 5, area of Anantnag op widened to flush out terrorists

PTI

Srinagar, September 17

The operation to flush out the terrorists hiding in Gadole forest area in Anantnag district entered the fifth day on Sunday as security forces widened the area of operation to neighbouring villages and fired several mortar shells towards the forest, officials said.

Security men keep vigil during a search operation in the Gadole forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag on Sunday. ANI

Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a DSP in the initial exchange of fire. As the assault resumed on Sunday morning, the security forces fired several mortar shells towards the forest.

Mortar shells fired As the assault resumed on Sunday morning, security men fired several mortar shells towards the forest area of Gadole in the district.

Drones and helicopters are being used for surveillance in the area where the terrorists are believed to be holed up.

The security cordon has been extended to Posh Kreeri area to ensure that terrorists don’t slip into civilian habitation.

The officials said there were several cave-like hideouts in the forest area and drones were being used to pinpoint their locations to carry out attacks on them. Drone footage showed a terrorist running for cover after one such hideout was hit by shells fired by security forces on Friday. The security cordon has been extended to neighbouring Posh Kreeri area as a precautionary measure to ensure that terrorists don’t slip into civilian habitation.

The Northern Army commander had on Saturday visited the site of the gunfight to take stock of the operational situation. Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by the ground commanders on the high-intensity operations, in which hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower, along with the high impact of precision fire being used by the forces.

#Anantnag #Kashmir #Srinagar