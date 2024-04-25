On edu trip, Central University of Jammu students visit ITBP camp

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 24

The Department of National Security Studies, Central University of Jammu, organised a one-day educational field visit to the 47 Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Samba.

Students, scholars, faculty and staff of the department participated in the educational trip. The trip was led by Ritu Bakshi, head of the Department of National Security Studies.

The trip commenced with a reception by the ITBP Battalion. Students, scholars and faculty of the department were acquainted with the functioning of the ITBP through weapons/equipment display, photo exhibition, screening of ITBP status film and a lecture by Commandant Rakesh Kumar.

The Commandant familiarised students with the historical evolution of the ITBP, its organisational structure and the role it plays in securing and managing India’s borders.

He apprised students about the various roles of the elite force in peace as well as in wartime, like maintaining internal security, upholding law and order, disaster management and peace-keeping missions.

The Commandant also delved into the role of ITBP in implementing various development programmes as well as other flagship initiatives in border regions. The talk evoked many critical inquiries from students and scholars. The programme concluded with special remarks by Dr R Sudhakar, associate professor of the Department of National Security Studies.

