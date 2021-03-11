On his 6th attempt, UPSC aspirant falls short by 11 marks; says 'and still I rise'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

We mostly hear inspirational stories of candidates who successfully cleared the UPSC exam. But this one is different and his resilience inspires us.

Jammu-based Rajat Sambyal took to Twitter to share his heartbreaking story as he could not qualify for the exam falling short by just 11 marks on his sixth attempt. The results were announced on Monday.

10 years of hard work ended in ashes.

6 UPSC attempts over.

3 times prelims failed.

2 times mains failed.

In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks. #upscresult

“And still I rise”. pic.twitter.com/m8FRcJGCWu — Rajat sambyal (@rajatsambyal_) May 31, 2022

However, his determination and patience left people impressed.

The man who had devoted a decade of his life preparing for the public service exams lamented how years of “hard work ended in ashes”.

Sambyal, who has a civil engineering degree said he sat for the exam six times.

“3 times prelims failed. 2 times mains failed,” he wrote, before continuing that in his last attempt, he “succumbed due to low score in interview.”

Don't lose heart. In the end it's just a job interview. Pick up the pieces and move ahead. What you Learnt in this journey stays with you... — Harish Pandey. IPS (@DCPSouthBCP) May 31, 2022

Persistence is the key to success. I am sure great things await. Keep going, the life and career you dream is around the corner. — Amit Singh (@amitpsingh) May 31, 2022

The guts of a person to not give up trying 👏 https://t.co/0uvg8Yu5FH — Aanchal (@Origichals) June 1, 2022

Worth Sharing!! Kudos & Keep Walking!! More Power To You!! https://t.co/L6mrdbRMji — veer chauhan (@veervchauhan) June 1, 2022

Sharing a screenshot of his last exam result that read, ‘not recommended’ with a total score of 942 marks, he wrote: “Missed by 11 marks.” However, undeterred by yet another failure, he promised to move forward. “And still I rise,” he remarked in his now-viral tweet.

A total of 685 candidates – 508 men and 177 women – have cleared the examination.



The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service among others.

The preliminary examination consists of two papers of objective type (multiple choice) questions and carries a maximum of 400 marks.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021 was conducted on October 10, 2021. A total of 10,93,984 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,08,619 candidates appeared.

As many as 9,214 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January this year.