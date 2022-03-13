On leave, CRPF man shot dead in Shopian

PTI

Srinagar, March 12

Militants shot dead an off-duty CRPF man in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. “At about 7.35 pm, terrorists fired upon a CRPF jawan, Mukthar Ahmad, at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian,” a police official said.

He said Ahmad was taken to the district hospital in Shopian where doctors declared him dead. Ahmad was on leave, the official said. The area was cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, the CRPF braveheart. The perpetrators of abhorrent, inhuman act shall be punished,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said there was a worrying spurt in such attacks.

The People's Conference termed the killing barbaric. “Human lives in Kashmir have no values. The security situation in Kashmir is seriously concerning. Prayers for the departed soul,” the party wrote on Twitter. —