On the run for 30 years, two terrorists arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 2

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested two terrorists who had been absconding for the past over three decades from Doda. Identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani of Ghat village and Khurshid Ahmad Malik of Bharat village, they received training in Pakistan in AK-series rifles and using grenades. They were wanted by the police for their active involvement in terrorism in Doda in 1990s. The SIA has recently arrested eight other terror operatives, mostly from Doda district.

The agency has initiated a special drive to arrest those militants who have been absconding for the past several years due to different reasons. Most of such terrorists had been leading a normal life due to almost no initiative earlier.

Out of the 734 absconders, the SIA has so far verified and identified 369 absconders.

Out of the 369 verified absconders, 80 have died, 45 are residing in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and other countries, 127 remain untraced and four are lodged in jails. (With PTI inputs)

