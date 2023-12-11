On the run, Samba rape accused caught

Jammu, December 1o
A man accused of raping a woman was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said. Shambu Ram, a resident of Bazigar Basti Swankha morh Vijaypur, was on the run after a case of rape was recently registered against him following a complaint by the victim, a police spokesman said.
After concerted efforts, police was successful in tracing and arresting the accused from Vijaypur, he said.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested a drug peddler, Dharminder Singh, from Sarore and recovered heroin worth over Rs 20,000 from his possession.
In another case, the police arrested Dhuni Chand, accused of causing death of a woman due to negligent driving, from Vijaypur area.
SSS Benam Tosh said the police are making all efforts to arrest those involved in heinous crimes.
