Once a key party in Jammu, JKNPP now weighed down by infighting

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 3

J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) is finding few takers after the Election Commission of India (ECI) disallowed it to contest the Lok Sabha polls on its symbol and the party has now been allotted a temporary symbol.

Once a prominent political party - JKNPP- which in the past had played a decisive role in elections in areas of Jammu division is struggling with intense infighting.

The tussle between two leaders—Harsh Dev Singh and Vilakshan Singh—for the post of president caused the ECI to take the step where both the groups were asked not to use the party’s name and symbol for the Lok Sabha polls. The party has been allotted a temporary name – J&K National Panthers Party (Bhim).

Balwan Singh from the party has been announced as candidate for the Udhampur constituency which will go to the polls on April 19. Balwan Singh belongs to the Vilakshan Singh’s faction. On the other hand, Harsh Dev Singh has announced support to Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh. Interesting, little known Balwan is contesting against heavy weights like Union Minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh.

Harsh Dev Singh had left Panthers Party and joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in May 2022. He left AAP in February 2023 and rejoined JKNPP. Since then a struggle is going on between both factions of the party. Vilakshan’s faction claims that Harsh had left the party at the time of need after he saw rise of AAP in J&K following party’s victory in neighbouring Punjab. The latter’s rise however deflated soon and AAP was left nowhere in the political horizon of J&K.

Vilakshan Singh said that the issue is pending before ECI and till it is resolved the name of the party cannot be used in elections. The ECI in its order dated March 24 has allowed the party to use temporary symbol of ‘table’ for election instead of party’s original ‘bicycle’ symbol.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Lok Sabha