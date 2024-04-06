Once neglected, Kishtwar has turned into power hub, says Jitendra Singh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 5

Union Minister and BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the Kishtwar region, which was neglected by earlier governments, was turned into a “power hub” of North India with many new hydroelectric projects.

Addressing a series of public meetings during his election campaign in the upper and peripheral reaches of Kishtwar in areas like Bonjwah, Kuntwara, Dachhan, Marwah, Warwan, Jitendra Singh said, “Right from the time of independence when Kishtwar was part of erstwhile Doda district, the elected representatives of the Congress and allies from regional parties enjoyed considerable clout and the local MLA was always a minister in the state Cabinet while the MP from here was always a minister in the Union Cabinet. In spite of this, it will be a question to be asked why Kishtwar did not receive the kind of attention that it deserved.”

He said that Kishtwar, once considered a neglected remote area, has emerged as North India’s power hub and has undergone transformation in the past 10 years which is to be seen to be believed.

The minister said that Kishtwar would start generating 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects.

