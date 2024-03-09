One dead, 4 injured in Poonch road accident

Poonch, March 8
One person was killed and four others injured in a road accident in Poonch district, officials said. The incident occurred in the Shindhara village of Poonch late Thursday evening when a pickup van plying on Shindhara road, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.
The injured were evacuated to the Poonch district hospital for further treatment. Dr Nusrat Bhatti, Superintendent, Poonch District Hospital, said, “Four injured people were brought to the hospital. One among them who had serious chest trauma was referred to Government Medical College, Rajouri”. “District administration has provided Rs 5,000 to the injured and Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of the deceased,” Dr Bhatti said.
Mohammad Ishaq, one of the injured, said, “When the vehicle reached near Shindhara, it met with an accident. I was sitting in the back seat. Five people were travelling when the accident took place”.
