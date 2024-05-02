One killed, 11 injured in road accident in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, May 2
One person was killed and 11 injured when a vehicle collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, officials said.
The accident occurred late on Wednesday when a tempo traveller on its way from Jammu to Srinagar collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Shabanbass area of Banihal.
The tempo traveller was carrying 16 passengers, including 12 tourists from Kerala, officials said.
According to officials, one passenger died on the spot, while 11 others escaped with minor injuries.
The injured were shifted to hospital, they said.
