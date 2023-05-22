One killed, 23 injured as bus overturns in Katra

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 21

A person died while 23 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Katra on Sunday afternoon. Carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, the bus was on its way from Katra to Jammu when it overturned near Moori area of Reasi.

However, an unknown terror group claimed responsibility, stating it was an attack.

ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “A terror group is claiming on the social media that it is a terror incident. However, as per the version of the driver, passengers and eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a sharp curve and overspeeding.”

All the injured were hospitalised.