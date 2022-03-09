One killed in blast outside court complex in J-K’s Udhampur

PTI

Jammu, March 9

One person was killed and 13 were injured in a blast outside the district court complex in Udhampur on Wednesday, officials said.

The blast took place around 1 pm, they said.

In a tweet, Union minister Jitendra Singh said one person was killed and 13 were injured in the blast. The injured were being moved to a hospital.

"I am in touch with DC Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out...too early to draw any definite conclusion," the minister tweeted.