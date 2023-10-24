 Only 10 local youths joined militancy in 2023: JK DGP : The Tribune India

Only 10 local youths joined militancy in 2023: JK DGP

Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has been ‘almost finished’ and its ‘remnant’ will be eliminated soon, says Dilbagh Singh

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh. PTI file



PTI

Srinagar, October 24

Only 10 local youths joined militant ranks in 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir against 110 during the previous year, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Tuesday as he appealed to the ultras to give up violence and return to the mainstream.

Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has been “almost finished” and its “remnants” will be eliminated soon, Singh told reporters after visiting Mata Badrakali Temple at Handwara in Kupwara district.

“This year only 10 (local) youths have joined militancy. Last year, 110 had become militants. How good it would have been if none had joined the ranks because even among the 10, six have been killed and the remaining four will also get killed.

“They should leave the path of violence and come back,” he said.

Singh said militants also have families and such killings don’t bring any happiness to security forces.

“I also want to say that it is not as if we feel happy about the death of militants. They also belong to a family. We want that if anyone has left the path of peace should come back and drop his weapons to lead a normal life,” he added.

The DGP said there has been a great change in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir over the last five years.

“The militancy, which had struck like a calamity on the entire Jammu and Kashmir, has been almost finished and whatever remnants are left will be eliminated soon.

“The atmosphere of fear has ended and people of all ages can move around freely. Today we have times of peace and happiness,” he said.

North Kashmir is almost free of militancy, he said, adding, “There is no active militant but there are a few odd floating militants who keep moving from one place to another. They will also be eliminated.”

