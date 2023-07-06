Operating from PoK, 6 ultras’ houses searched

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, July 5
The police on Wednesday raided the houses of six terrorists in Kishtwar, operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and trying to revive armed insurgency in Jammu division. Smartphones have been seized through which these militants were in contact with their families.
Lashkar militant associate arrested
- Mohammad Seediq Lone, a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, has been arrested in Baramulla district, the police said
- Arms and ammo have been seized. He was in touch with militant Adil Dantoo of Sopore and Usman Bhai of Pakistan, the police added
The action was taken after the police obtained warrants against these terrorists from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu.
The hardcore terrorists whose houses were searched included Manzoor Ahmed, alias Tahir Inqlabi, of Dwather in Singpura, Nazir Ahmed, alias Shaheen, of Beighpura in Singpura, Shabir Ahmed, alias Junaid, of Sewa in Chatroo, Mohd Iqbal Rishi of Dellar in Chatroo, Mohammad Amin Bhatt of Naryan Chinzam and Mohammad Iqbal of near Kichloo market.
Smartphones seized
Smartphones through which the terrorists were in touch with their families have been seized. Their properties will be identified and attached. Khalil Poswal, SSP
SSP Khalil Poswal said different police teams of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) were constituted. These teams were led by sub-divisional police officers, including a magistrate, and the standard-operating procedure was followed during raids, he said.
At present, 36 terrorists from Kishtwar are operating from PoK and other parts of Pakistan, trying to generate funds for terror activities, recruit locals for terror groups and overground workers to supply weapons and ensure other logistic support to terrorists. The Kishtwar police have searched the houses of 22 terrorists so far after obtaining warrants from an NIA court in Jammu. The SSP said the houses of other militants would also be searched.
The police said the supporters of terrorists whose involvement surfaces during the investigation would also be prosecuted. “The searches are aimed at eliminating the militancy ecosystem in the district by identifying various overground workers and supporters of militancy,” the SSP added.
