Operation posts coming up in border areas: DGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 3

DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday said the police and the Army were setting up operation posts in border areas to strengthen the anti-terror grid. Singh visited Poonch and Rajouri districts and chaired security review meetings with officers of the police as well as the Army. He also chaired a joint review meeting at Kalakote in Rajouri.

The DGP took stock of the prevailing security situation in these districts, particularly the infiltration attempts, narco trade and drone activities from across the border.

He issued directions for strengthening the security grid by activating checkpoints on different routes to keep a check on terror activities. He also stressed for strengthening the area domination plan. He emphasised on utilising the modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movement on borders and as also in the hinterland to prevent anti-national activities and incidents thereof.

The DGP impressed upon the officers to work in synergy for providing better security environment to the people.

