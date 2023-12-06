Operational preparedness along LoC reviewed

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 5

Inspector General Ashok Yadav of the Border Security Force (BSF), Kashmir frontier, conducted a visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on Tuesday.

During the visit, he reviewed the operational preparedness of the security forces in light of the challenging conditions prevalent in the region. He took the opportunity to engage with personnel across all ranks, expressing commendation for their unwavering professionalism and dedication.

The timing of IG’s visit is significant, given the heightened possibilities of militants attempting to cross the LoC before the onset of winter, when snowfall is expected to block infiltrating routes on high mountain passes. Security forces have, this year alone, successfully thwarted nearly a dozen infiltration attempts in Kupwara district.

