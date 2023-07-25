‘Oppenheimer’ sparks cinematic resurgence in Kashmir valley

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 24

Hollywood blockbuster “Oppenheimer” has sparked a cinematic reawakening in the picturesque region of Kashmir.

Srinagar’s sole multiplex witnessed an overwhelming response, with the 520-seater cinema reporting record-breaking ticket sales on the film's release day.

It marks a historic moment as “Oppenheimer” becomes the biggest release in the Valley since Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan”, a phenomenon that has rekindled the love for cinema in a region that endured a 38-year-long entertainment drought.

The history of cinema in Kashmir holds deep significance, with the memory of the last Hollywood movie that drew huge crowds still etched in the hearts of people.

In 1985, “Lion of the Desert”, depicting the life of anti-colonial hero Omar Mukhtar, deeply impacted Kashmiris, resonating with “their aspirations for independence and resistance”. However, the insurgency led to the closure of all cinemas in 1989, leaving behind a void that lasted nearly four decades.

On September 24, 1999, as militancy was waning in Kashmir, the ruling National Conference opened movie theatres Broadway, Neelam and Regal Cinema in Srinagar. The militants lobbed three grenades at Regal Cinema, located in the high-security city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar, right after the inaugural late evening show. One person was killed and 12 others were seriously injured in the attack.

Regal Cinema had reopened after nearly 11 years with the Bollywood blockbuster “Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin” starring Sunny Deol and Mahima Chowdhary.

Last September, Srinagar's only multiplex, INOX, ended the prolonged cinema deprivation in the Valley. The release of “Pathaan” was a pivotal moment, attracting audiences back to the theaters. Now, “Oppenheimer” continues to captivate hearts, with tickets being sold out for the next three days. Vikas Dhar, the owner of INOX and a Kashmiri Hindu, reflects on his mission to revive the “interval of no-cinema” in the region. The overwhelming response to “Oppenheimer” has surpassed all expectations, signaling a promising future for cinema in the Valley. Dhar says he firmly believes that as time passes, the number of cinema-goers will continue to increase, reaffirming the passion for cinema among the people of Kashmir.For Kashmiris, cinema has long been a source of cultural expression and entertainment.

Return of multiplexes

Last September, Srinagar's only multiplex, INOX, ended the prolonged cinema deprivation in the Valley. The insurgency had led to the closure of all cinemas in 1989.

#Kashmir #Srinagar