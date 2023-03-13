Oppn parties back candidates protesting hiring of ‘tainted’ firm

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

Several political parties have backed the job aspirants who have been protesting against the Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for hiring an agency that has been barred from conducting tests in the past. While the JKSSB has clarified that the firm (Aptech Limited) is not blacklisted presently, job aspirants held a candle march on Saturday evening in Jammu in which senior leaders, including former CMs Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah took part.

Set to appear in the tests being conducted by the JKSSB through the said firm from March 16, the candidates alleged that the company had been blacklisted in the past and its involvement in the examination process could lead to non-deserving candidates getting success.

JKSSB Chairman Rajesh Sharma recently said those protesting against the board were influenced by vested interests and should not believe in rumours as the company conducting the test was not blacklisted at present.

Leaders of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) also joined the candle march in Jammu, blaming the Lieutenant Governor-led administration for the chaos. Jugal Kishore Sharma, provincial president of the party, said his party joined the candle march to protest the move of the JKSSB for awarding the contract to a “shoddy company which has been blacklisted across many states of the country”.

Apni Party provincial president of Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh said the educated youth and growing unemployment gave rise to the feeling of uncertain future among the young generation. Harsh Dev Singh, senior leader of the J&K National Panthers Party, said the government had failed to fill the posts in various departments in a fair and transparent manner.