Opposition discriminated against Jammu: Jitendra

Jammu, April 22

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh on Monday said the BJP was the only political Party which had consistently stood for the cause of Jammu and Dogras.

Addressing a road show in Jammu in support of Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is the party’s candidate from the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, Jitendra said: “The BJP and the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh have been vociferously advocating the cause of Jammu and Dogras right from the times of the Prem Nath Dogra, the founder of the Praja Parishad and former national president of Bharatiya Jan Sangh.”

The minister added: “The BJP has been espousing the cause of Jammu and Dogras even at times when the Congress and its allies, including the NC, were continuously discriminating against this region and afflicting all kinds of hardship and injustice on Dogras.”

Jitendra was the candidate of the party from Udhampur, which went to poll on April 19 during the first phase. Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, he said: “These are the same people who have been for over half a century, dancing to the tune of their masters, who discriminated against Jammu because of their vote bank politics. At that time, none of them dared raise their voice in support of Jammu or Dogras.”

