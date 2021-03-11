Opposition plans to make public aware of delimitation ‘flaws’ in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 9

Many Opposition parties of J&K, including the Congress, the National Conference and the PDP, jointly rejected the delimitation report today. The report was made public recently.

In a Jammu meeting, they said the report was against the basic norms, especially geographical realities. It violated norms of uniform population, connectivity and public convenience besides highly biased and politically motivated, they said while planning to launch a campaign to oppose it in public and educate the masses.

The Congress, in an official statement, said the commission had ignored the ground realities and neglected the convenience and aspirations of the people of different areas besides widening gap of population between different constituencies ranging from 37,000 to 1.90 lakh. It said the report ignored the geographical and topographical situations in many areas.

The statement further read that the exercise of public hearing by the commission was an “eyewash as the draft report was prepared at the behest of the ruling party which was widely opposed on various reasons.

The meeting was presided over by the Congress, led by Ravinder Sharma, and attended by National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, PDP spokesperson Virinder Singh Sonu among others.