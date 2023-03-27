Opposition unity must to defeat BJP: JKNPP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 26

A few days after the National Conference (NC) and the Congress took part in its event in Udhampur, J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) leader Harsh Dev Singh today called for unity among the opposition parties.

Singh stated collective efforts were required to provide an alternative to the BJP. “The present government would continue to harass, humiliate and persecute its rivals and deprive them of their basic democratic and constitutional rights until and unless the opposition leaders joined hands against its authoritarian and despotic rule,” he said, adding that the BJP had been trying to demolish the opposition.