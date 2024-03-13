OSOP stalls at J&K railway stations to help local artisans

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating a number of railway projects to the people of the Union Territory on Tuesday.

Prime Minister laid foundation stone and dedicated railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crores. He inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra at Srinagar railway station and Gati Shakti Terminal at Samba.

Prime Minister also dedicated ‘One Station, One Product’ (OSOP) stalls at Anantnag, Awantipora, Banihal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Qazigund, Katra, Srinagar, Bijbehara, Kathua, Pampore, Pattan, Kakapora, Panzgam, Sadoor, Mazhom railway stations and Rail Coach Restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

The Lt Governor in a statement said, “A significant day for railway connectivity and infrastructure in the country. PM Narendra Modi laid foundation stone, dedicated railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore that will shape the economic trajectory of various states and UTs.”

“Grateful to the PM for revolutionising rail infra and connectivity in J&K. The opening of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at Srinagar railway station will ensure quality medicines at affordable prices to passengers and livelihood opportunities to many,” he said.

‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) stalls will provide additional income opportunities to artisans from marginal sections,” the L-G said.

“OSOP will promote rich heritage of these areas and it will also strengthen ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘One District, One Product Campaign’. These stalls will provide passengers the opportunity to experience and purchase authentic local goods,” he said.

