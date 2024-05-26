Our names not on voters’ list, claim non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits

PTI

Matta, May 25

It was reported nearly 40 per cent of over 27,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits voted at 34 special polling stations set up for the community in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi.

Meanwhile, many non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits expressed anguish, claiming their names were not on the voters’ list. They said it was “unfortunate”, especially as they had remained in the region despite the turbulent militancy-period of the 1990s.

The matter pertained to a polling station set up at the Government Higher Secondary School here. “I was denied my right to vote as my name was not in the list,” said Sarlaji Tickoo, a retired government employee.

People said they had their Aadhaar and voter cards, but were still “not allowed” to cast their votes.

However, no comment was immediately available from poll officials in this regard.

