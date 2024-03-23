Outcry over felling of poplar trees at Srinagar college, alumni insist on probe

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 22

The alumni of Amar Singh College and civil society members expressed deep concern today over the recent tree-cutting decisions on the campus of the college. They called for a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Were the fabric of institute’s soul It is to our utmost horror that we have witnessed the irreversible damage being inflicted upon these living monuments. Each tree held in its bosom thousands of stories and were a part of the fabric of the college’s soul. college alumni

In a letter to the college, the alumni said the decision, which was made on World Arbor Day, lacked environmental sensitivity. They called for deliberation to preserve the college’s heritage, alleging that the trees were cut without permission from the DFO, Social Forestry, Srinagar.

“We, the alumni of Amar Singh College and the members of the civil society, are writing to you today with a deep sense of concern and urgency regarding the recent decision to cut down historical poplar trees at the college,” the letter read.

“As a cherished part of our cultural heritage, these trees represent not only the natural beauty of this historic college but collective history of thousands of students who have walked in through its gates,” it added.

“It is to our utmost horror that we have witnessed the irreversible damage being inflicted upon these living monuments. Each tree held in its bosom thousands of stories and were a part of the fabric of the college’s soul,” the letter continued.

The letter says the decision to cut down these historical trees without adequate public consultations or consideration for alternative solutions is not only a disservice to our cultural heritage, but also a violation of our collective responsibility to preserve and protect the environment.

The alumni have sought a high-level enquiry be held into whether adequate thought was given to the course of actions and what alternatives were considered.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar