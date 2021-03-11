Outsiders taking over J&K resources: Apni Party

Jammu, June 5
Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today alleged that natural resources and businesses in Jammu and Kashmir were being taken over by outsiders. It has caused the feeling of insecurity and alienation among the people, he said.
“The people of J&K were in distress and they had no ray of hope following the scrapping of Article 370 and downgrading of the statehood into a Union Territory. The Apni Party was established in view of apprehensions among the people that the outsiders would grab their jobs and land,” he said.
“We raised the voice of the public before the government,” Bukhari said while addressing an event at the party office in Jammu in which Congress leader Bhagat Ram and his supporters joined the Apni Party.
Denouncing the targeted killings, he said such activities were “not only the failure of the system, but also that of the public”.
