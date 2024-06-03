Over 1.5 lakh tourists visit Bhaderwah in May

PTI

Bhaderwah (J&K), June 2

Over 1.5 lakh tourists visited Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district in May as the northern plains experienced blistering heat and record-breaking temperatures, officials said on Sunday.

More than half a dozen water bodies like Neel Ganga River, Haloni, Puneja, Thanhala, Halyan and Sharekhi that emerge from the Ashapati and Kailash glaciers and flow through Bhaderwah have been attracting tourists in droves, they said.

“Traditionally, this time of the year always remains conducive for tourism as after board exams, visitors start thronging hill stations. Bhaderwah has emerged as a favourite destination among them,” said Bal Krishan, CEO of Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA).

“Bhaderwah is fast emerging as the favourite destination in Jammu province. This year we have received more than 5 lakh tourists so far while a record 1.5 lakh tourists visited Bhaderwah in May,” he added.

Set amidst the Himalayan ranges, the picturesque Bhaderwah valley is also known as “mini Kashmir”. The Padri and Guldanda meadows are some of the most sought-after tourist destinations.

“We came here to camp at Jaie Meadow to escape the unbearable heat wave in Jammu. A dip in the refreshingly cool and crystal clear Neel Ganga River made our trip memorable,” Rohan Verma, a tourist said.

The arrival of tourists has brought cheer to the tour operators, hoteliers and others associated with the tourism industry.

“After Guldanda attracted a record number of visitors during winters, Bhaderwah, with its water bodies, has now emerged as a favourite destination,” said Manish Kotwal, a leading Hotelier in Bhaderwah.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Jammu #Kashmir