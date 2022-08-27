Over 100 ultras at Pak launch pads trying to infiltrate: Army

PTI

Srinagar, August 26

Multiple inputs have suggested the presence of 100-120 terrorists at 15-20 launch pads near the LoC, attempting to infiltrate, opposite to Uri sector alone, the Army said on Friday.

Talking to mediapersons in Baramulla, Major General Ajay Chandpuri, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 19 Infantry Division, said the seizure of a China-made M-16 assault rifle from the three militants of Pakistan, killed during an anti-infiltration operation along the LoC in Uri on Thursday, was unusual. Besides the Chinese rifle, security men had seized two AK series weapons and ammunition in Kamalkote area of Uri.

“Usually, we find AK series and, at times, M-4 rifles are recovered. This M-16 is a China-made 9-mm calibre weapon. This is an unusual recovery,” he said. He, however, said it would be premature to say if this hints at a probable nexus between the terrorists and the armies of Pakistan and China.

“While the ceasefire understanding is largely holding good for the benefit of the people on the both sides, the presence of terrorists at the launch pads and their continuous attempts to infiltrate are on,” he added.

The GoC said Pakistan was desperate and frustrated and would continue to try to infiltrate terrorists and send arms and ammunition despite a robust anti-infiltration grid in place. He also said new generation surveillance equipment were used to foil the infiltration bid in Uri.

Giving details, Colonel Raghav, the Commanding Officer of 8 Rashtriya Rifles that carried out the operation, said the movement of the terrorists was ascertained by using latest aerial and ground-based sensors and surveillance equipment. After the troops, including those from the BSF, spotted suspicious movements in the area on Wednesday, Operation Mrityunjay was launched. “Small ambush parties and surveillance detachments were inducted into the area. Our teams were not picked up by the enemy surveillance devices and mechanisms. Our teams were deployed at this location for over 25 hours and at 7:55 am on August 25, the teams spotted the terrorists crossing the LoC,” he added.